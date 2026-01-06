Shake Shack brings Korean-inspired menu items back to Atlanta for limited time

ATLANTA — Starting Friday, fast food lovers with a bias for Korean barbecue and similar flavors will have an extra stop to make if they’re hunting down dinner.

According to popular burger and chicken joint Shake Shack, they’re bringing back their Korean-style menu for the third time due to fan demand in Atlanta, and across the U.S.

"Launching exclusively on the Shack App today, Jan. 6, and available in-Shack in Atlanta starting Jan. 9," Shake Shack said in an announcement.

This time around, the Korean menu items will have more options, with the company expanding their offerings “beyond returning favorites to introduce K-Shack Fried Chicken Bites, the first-ever saucy version of chicken bites, and the K-Shack Spicy Caramel Shake, a sweet-heat shake that’s unlike anything Shake Shack has done before.”

Shake Shack said prices for the new items range between $5.49 to $10.49, depending on what you’re ordering.

Here’s a list of the Korean-style menu for Shack fans:

K-Shack Fried Chicken Sandwich: Antibiotic-free, hand-breaded, whole white-meat chicken breast coated in a spicy-sweet sesame gochujang glaze, topped with fresh scallions and kimchi slaw made with Choi’s Kimchi on a toasted potato bun. Priced at $10.49.

K-Shack BBQ Burger: A made-to-order quarter-pound* per patty of 100% Angus beef topped with American cheese, crispy sweet onions, fresh scallions and a savory Korean BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun. Priced at $10.49. *Approximate weight per patty is 4oz before cooking

NEW K-Shack Fried Chicken Bites: Antibiotic-free, whole white-meat chicken bites coated in a spicy-sweet sesame gochujang glaze, sprinkled with fresh scallions and served with your choice of dipping sauce. Priced at $6.49 (6 piece).

K-Shack Spicy BBQ Fries: Crispy crinkle cut fries spiced with kimchi seasoning and served with a side of Korean BBQ sauce. Priced at $5.49.

NEW K-Shack Spicy Caramel Shake: Gochujang caramel frozen custard topped with whipped cream and more gochujang caramel. Priced at $6.99.

