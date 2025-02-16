Severe weather is over but temperatures will now plunge below freezing tonight

ATLANTA — As homeowners and emergency crews begin to clean up from Sunday morning’s severe storms, the threat for any more severe weather has come to an end, Severe Weather Team 2 says.

“By 9 a.m. a sprinkle or two may linger, but that’s about it,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Nitz said it will be windy throughout the day, with gusts up to 30 mph, and falling temperatures as well.

A wind advisory is in place until noon.

Nitz said with the combo of this morning’s storms and the gusty winds, trees could continue to topple.

By 11 p.m., Nitz said temperatures will be down to about 30 degrees across the metro.

By rush hour Monday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s.





