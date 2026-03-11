Atlanta

MARTA stations resume service after reported power issue

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — Rail service has resumed after a brief suspension at several MARTA stations for a reported power issue.

Officials say Candler Park, Inman Park, King Memorial, Georgia State and Five Points stations were closed for nearly an hour.

Because of the rail service disruption, the affected passengers were offered an $8 Lyft credit to get a rideshare from those stations.

Bus service was also provided.

Officials have not commented on what led up to the power issue.

