MARTA stations resume service after reported power issue

ATLANTA — Rail service has resumed after a brief suspension at several MARTA stations for a reported power issue.

Officials say Candler Park, Inman Park, King Memorial, Georgia State and Five Points stations were closed for nearly an hour.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Due to a power issue affecting the trackways, rail service is temporarily suspended at Candler Park, Inman Park, King Memorial, Georgia State, and Five Points. Bus shuttle service will be provided at Candler Park, Inman Park, King Memorial, Georgia State, and Five Points. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) March 11, 2026

Because of the rail service disruption, the affected passengers were offered an $8 Lyft credit to get a rideshare from those stations.

Bus service was also provided.

Officials have not commented on what led up to the power issue.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group