  • Several cars broken into in busy shopping area overnight

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating several car break-ins overnight. 

    Thieves smashed the windows of cars parked outside a TGIFridays along Camp Creek Parkway in southwest Atlanta.

    We’re at the scene speaking to victims of the crimes for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    The area is a heavily populated shopping and dining area.

