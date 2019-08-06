Settlement reached, ending Waffle House sex tape trial

ATLANTA - Lawyers representing Waffle House chairman Joe Rogers Jr. and his former housewife reached a settlement agreement Tuesday midway through opening statements, ending a contentious, sordid saga that traces back 17 years.
[READ: 3 indicted in ex-Waffle House CEO sex tape case]
Rogers alleged that Mye Brindle conspired against him and invaded his privacy when she secretly recorded video of their sexual activity. Brindle said Rogers sexually harassed her for years. She said she shot the video for her own protection.
[READ: Three found not guilty in Waffle House sex tape case]
The video, along with audio tapes capturing sexual activity, will be destroyed as part of the settlement. The deal was announced following the plaintiff's opening.
This story was written by Christian Boone with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mother says someone tried to kidnap her daughter at Georgia Aquarium
- Atlanta apartments sprayed with bullets in 'targeted' attack, police say
- Police visited home 15 minutes before woman was shot, killed
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}