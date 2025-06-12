Seniors gather at Atlanta City Hall to get help

ATLANTA — City leaders say it can be too difficult for some seniors to find resources. Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen shared how the city took those resources to them.

In the atrium of Atlanta City Hall, helpers were assembled for those who needed them.

“We know it is hard out here for our seniors,” City Councilman Jason Dozier said.

This includes seniors like Coretha Easterling, who sometimes struggles to make ends meet.

“Some seniors don’t know,” Easterling said.

On Thursday, they were brought to the right place.

“We know a lot of our seniors have to rely on Social Security, and are navigating the high cost of living and energy costs, so we’re trying to bring the resources to them so they can weather this storm,” Councilman Dozier said.

Dozier teamed up with the Georgia nonprofit Stimulate America to gather the resources many seniors need, under one roof.

“A lot of our seniors have come to us and asked for part-time jobs or seasonal jobs to supplement their income during this inflation,” the nonprofit’s founder, Tiffany Howard, said.

There was also information on affordable housing, getting more out of Medicare, Social Security, veterans’ benefits and much more.

Dozier said the seniors who looked after us now need someone to look after them.

Easterling said they just need to know where to go.

“It helps the seniors to know what they can get or information they need to know,” Easterling said.

The gathering at Atlanta City Hall was the first of four planned to help local seniors.

