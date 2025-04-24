Selection process for next Pope is likely already underway, Atlanta bishop says

ATLANTA — Attention has already started to turn to the selection of the next Pope, as plans are underway for Pope Francis.

One of the cardinals who will be electing the next holy father is former Archbishop of Atlanta Wilton Gregory.

“He is within the age range of the cardinals who will be voting for the next pope,” Auxiliary Bishop of Atlanta Joel Konzen told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

Konzen said some of the process of selecting the next pope has already begun.

“They will be participating in conversations, probably have been already. My guess is even when the Pope was gravely ill in the hospital, cardinals were chatting with one another,” Konzen said.

Funeral services will be help for Pope Francis on Saturday, and the conclave will begin in the days after.

“The cardinals likely will stay in Rome after the funeral of Pope Francis. Then, at a certain point, they come into the Sistine Chapel and the voting procedure starts to take place,” Konzen said.

Once a pope is elected…

“Then, as you know, the white smoke goes up. Otherwise, it’s black smoke, and things continue on,” Konzen said.

The question is, how long will it all take?

“I’ve heard some say they think this could be more ballots than usual because these cardinals have not been getting together on a regular basis and they really don’t know each other,” Konzen said.

The bishop said there is only speculation of who will be elected, even as 80% of the cardinals voting were appointed by Pope Francis.

Konzen said he was surprised by the selection of the last three Popes.

