Security guard acquitted of stabbing elderly man to death at Atlanta high-rise

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 18 months after she was arrested for stabbing a man to death, an Atlanta woman is walking free.

In September 2024, Chun-ki Kim, 90, was found stabbed 54 times at the Marian Road Highrise on Sidney Marcus Blvd. He died at his home.

A few weeks later, Janet Williams, then 65, was arrested and charged with killing him.

On Friday, a Fulton County jury found her not guilty of all counts.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Williams was a security guard at the Buckhead senior housing complex. She had worked there nearly a year when Kim was killed.

Kim was a retired shoe repairman.

