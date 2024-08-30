Security exec says breaking contract with Fulton County Jail done with a ‘heavy heart’

ATLANTA — A private security executive who told employees to walk off the job at the Fulton County Jail this week called it a heartfelt decision.

“Being a former law enforcement officer and a public servant, it was with a heavy heart we had to set a deadline for a drop-dead date if we had to pull out of this contract,” said Joe Sordi, CEO of Strategic Security Corp.

Sordi said Fulton County contracted the company in July of 2023 with the goal to supplement staff shortages at the Rice Street Jail by providing security guards at entryways and exits.

Almost immediately, Sordi said the county fell behind on payments.

“It just compounded day after day, week after week,” Sordi said.

He said the excuses spanned from mail delivery delays and wire transfer errors to the cyber-attack earlier this year.

Sordi said his company extended payment deadlines and offered options, but he decided to end the contract on Aug. 28.

On Aug. 29, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the outstanding balance was $1,076,464.67.

Sordi said he instructed his guards to walk away from the job.

For the first time in months, Sordi said Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat spoke to him on the phone Thursday.

“His answer was: we simply don’t have the money. That money is earmarked, but the money is held up by the board of commissions and not being released,” Sordi said.

After the walkoff, Labat told Channel 2 Action News his office is historically underfunded, and he’s been working on that with the county since 2021.

County Commission Chairman Rob Pitts countered that Friday.

“He gets everything he wants from the board every time he comes before the board,” Pitts said. “The county manager bails him out, graciously bails him out. I’m wondering if we should assign the county manager to the jail and let him run the jail instead of the sheriff. That’s what seems to be happening.”

Sordi said after 22 years in business, this is a first.

“We are actively pursuing all measures to reengage Fulton County should they decide they want to continue services. We are always open to that,” Sordi said.

Labat said his office is offering the guards jobs at the jail. He said his office does have the money set aside to fill vacancies.

He said that comes with a 10 percent pay bump.

Sordi said during contract negotiations, his company agreed to remove a clause that prevented the county from soliciting employees for direct hire with the idea that employees could elevate their careers.

“Sheriff Labat’s statement that he is looking to hire our employees directly demonstrates that upon entering the contract, the agreement was entered in bad faith,” Sordi said. “You never had funds to pay for services.”

