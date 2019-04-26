Security breach shuts down network for Woodruff Arts Center, High Museum

ATLANTA - The Woodruff Arts Center says it is investigating a security breach after an unauthorized third party caused a massive network outage, affecting many of the centers operations and systems.
The Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the High Museum of Art are all impacted by the breach.
The Woodruff Arts Center said it has called police about the breach.
Currently, you cannot buy tickets for any of the venues or their performances through their websites.
What it means for your personal information and the steps they are taking to fix the problem, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Pennsylvania boy killed in crash was with dad for 'Take Your Child to Work Day'
- Teen reads emotional statement to man who held her against her will for year
- 13-year-old dies after being jumped by classmates while walking home from school
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}