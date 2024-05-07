Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff visiting metro Atlanta on Tuesday

ATLANTA — Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will visit the metro Atlanta area on Tuesday.

The White House confirmed Emhoff is set to meet with small business owners. Men4Choice, a group that encourages men to become allies in the fight over abortion rights, also announced that Emhoff will attend its reproductive health care panel.

The White House has not release any other details about Emhoff’s visit or when he is expected to arrive.

His trip to metro Atlanta comes just weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris visited Atlanta to promote the Biden administration’s commitment to creating economic opportunities in Georgia’s Black communities.

“The vision for America that included a vision that was about fighting for civil rights and understanding to achieve true equality, you have to have an economic agenda,” Harris said.

In response, Georgia’s Republican party chair Josh McKoon sent a statement saying, “No amount of visits to Georgia will erase the damage done by their policies. Georgians are looking forward to a second Trump administration and a return to an economy that works for everyone.”

