SCAD Dior exhibit features historic pieces, some for the first time

ATLANTA — The Savannah College of Art and Design is celebrating the legacy of Christian Dior with a new exhibit at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Midtown.

Dior: Crafting Fashion is the first museum presentation of the House of Dior in the Southeastern United States.

The exhibition features over 100 historic pieces, some for the first time, including creations by designers from Christian Dior to Jonathan Anderson throughout seven thematic sections.

“The central idea is to paint a portrait of each designer at the creative helm of the House, looking at their journey, who they were before they joined Dior, and how each of them brought their own world into their collections,” said curator Hélène Starkman in a news release.

“This event also offers Dior a unique opportunity to tell the whole story of a collection and how it is born, from the first drafts in white muslin to the preparation of a runway show.”

Dior: Crafting Fashion runs until Aug. 23.

For more information, click here.

Read more at RoughdraftAtlanta.com.

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