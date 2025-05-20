SCAD Atlanta celebrates anniversary with unique ‘4-D’ experience

ATLANTA — SCAD Atlanta is celebrating 20 years in Atlanta with what they’re calling a new 4-D exhibit.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson got a sneak peek at the “SCAD Story” experience before it was opened to the public.

“Everyone knows what 3-D is,” SCAD Atlanta Vice President and General Counsel Hannah Flower said. “That involves more of the visual. But 4-D brings in other senses as well.”

SCAD Atlanta, the college known for innovation in education, has created a unique way to share the vision and perseverance of its founder, Paula Wallace.

“She started this dream in the late 70s in the south as a woman,” Flower said. “So she was one of the original disruptors.”

Matt Solari is a Vice President with BRC Imagination Arts and has produced experiences like this for brands around the world. But SCAD Story, he says, is special.

“I can’t think of another university in the world that would dare to do something like this. This is a very SCAD thing to do,” Solari said.

“SCAD Story Atlanta is our own unique way of telling the magical story of SCAD and how it began,” Flower said.

The experience took two years to create, and 30 students, faculty, and alumni collaborated on the experience.

It showcases several SCAD majors, like themed entertainment design, interior design, animation visual effects, and it’s packed with surprises.

“We do something really interesting with holograms. That’s about all I’m going to say there. I don’t want to give too much away,” Solari said.

The creator of the experience says there’s more technology packed into the 10-minute experience than you’ll find in an entire Broadway show.

SCAD Story is now open in Midtown Atlanta.

