Savannah Chrisley gets flowers from siblings on Mother’s Day, recognized for ‘showing up’

ATLANTA — With the convictions of Todd and Julie Chrisley, their daughter Savannah was thrust into instant parenthood to take care of her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe.

Over the weekend, Savannah shared a photo on her Instagram stories of a bouquet of flowers she received from the two, saying: “You don’t have to give birth to be recognized for showing up ❤️,” People Magazine reported.

Mother’s Day marked the second year that the Chrisley children have been without their mother, who is currently serving a seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington in Kentucky. Todd Chrisley is currently serving a 12-year sentence at FPC Pensacola in Florida.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” couple were found guilty of criminal bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

Savannah reshared a video tribute she made for her mother last year on Mother’s Day last year, saying “THIS ONE HURTS… 2ND MOTHERS DAY WITHOUT YOU,” the magazine reported.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Savannah spoke about the praise she has gotten from her brother for stepping in as a parent.

“I think one thing that I appreciate from you and love you so much for is you said, ‘Hey, you’re doing a really good job. I know it may feel like you’re not, but you’re doing a good job,’” Savannah said, while Grayson responded, “Yeah, because you’re a kid raising two kids.”

Savannah has been open about the struggles she has had raising her siblings but has also shown her love for them through her posts on social media.

“I’m not their mom. I’m not their dad. I’m their sister and I get to love and guide them through life. Being a bonus parent is TOUGH…no one could ever add up to their parents. But these kiddos have shown me so much love, patience, grace, understanding, and appreciation!” she said in a July 2023 Instagram post.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

