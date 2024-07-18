Rudy Giuliani has drained nearly half of his bank account in the last week, reports say

ATLANTA — Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani are running out of time to present a plan for paying money that he owes.

Giuliani owes $350,000 to an accountant tied to his bankruptcy case.

His attorneys have until Thursday to come up with a payment plan.

During a federal court proceeding on Wednesday, creditors said Giuliani has drained roughly half of the money in a personal bank account in the last week to pay for personal expenses, CNN reports.

Giuliani has been slow to reveal how much cash he has in liquid assets.

Rachel Strickland, attorney for Fulton County elections workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, said in court Wednesday that the former New York City mayor is “up to Giuliani shenanigans yet again.”

In December, a jury awarded Freeman and Moss $148 million after they said he continued to spread lies about them tampering with votes from the 2020 election.

Giuliani then filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but that case was thrown out earlier this month with the judge saying it was in the best interest of creditors.

His bankruptcy protection ended Friday, meaning Freeman and Moss can now pursue his net worth to pay damages.

On Tuesday, a reporter asked him if he had any regrets about how he treated Freeman and Moss.

“I have no regrets at all. I’m on the side of justice, right, and truth. That court is a disgrace,” Giuliani said.

When Giuliani filed for bankruptcy, he listed nearly $153 million in existing or potential debts. That included nearly $1 million in state and federal tax liabilities, money he owes lawyers, and millions more in potential judgments in lawsuits against him. He estimated at the time he had assets worth $1 million to $10 million.

In his most recent financial filing in the bankruptcy case, he said he had about $94,000 in cash at the end of May and his company, Guiliani Communications, had about $237,000 in the bank. He has been drawing down on a retirement account, worth nearly $2.5 million in 2022. It had just over $1 million in May.

