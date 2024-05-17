‘Roger is not a hashtag:’ Family pleads for justice at funeral for airman killed by deputy

ATLANTA — Hundreds of people filled New Birth Cathedral in DeKalb County on Friday and said their final goodbyes to U.S. Senior Airman and Atlanta native, Roger Fortson.

“I love you, Roger, and I’m going to miss you,” said Fortson’s sister, Raven Wilburn.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was there as U.S. Air Force 1st Special Operations Wing Commander Patrick Dierig also spoke.

“He excelled with honor, professionalism, confidence. Beyond his combat accolades, he was a great person,” Dierig told the congregation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At 23 years old, Roger Fortson died after an Okaloosa County Florida sheriff’s deputy shot the airman six times inside his own home, earlier this month.

In a video message, Reverend Al Sharpton addressed the controversy.

“If you see a Black man in his own home, you have the right to shoot him and ask questions later,” Rev. Sharpton said.

RELATED STORIES:

Dr. Jamal Bryant, Pastor of New Birth Cathedral, delivered a eulogy that sent nearly everyone to their feet.

He called for justice and for America to do right by who he described as an American hero.

“Roger is not a hashtag, Roger is a son, Roger is a brother, he is a nephew, and he is an American,” said Dr. Bryant.

The case remains under investigation in Florida.

U.S. Senior Airman Fortson was laid to rest in Atlanta.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Attorney of Georgia Airman killed in Florida to share new details from case on Thursday

©2024 Cox Media Group