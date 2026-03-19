Robotic ‘dog’ patrols metro Atlanta, helping stop crime before it happens

ATLANTA — It looks like something out of a sci-fi movie.

Robotic dogs are now helping fight crime across metro Atlanta, and they’re starting to show up at apartment complexes and construction sites.

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At first, they seem friendly. They’ll even greet you when you walk up. However, if someone is doing something illegal, that’s when things change.

Video captured by one of the robotic security dogs shows the moments after two suspected burglars were spotted looking into cars at a metro Atlanta apartment complex.

Moments later, the robotic dog issues a warning: “This area is restricted. Move away! Get back!”

As the robot moves in, the two teens take off running.

It’s a warning, a response, and potentially a crime stopped before it ever happens.

At one apartment complex in metro Atlanta, tenants say crime used to be a major problem. Management decided to try something new.

“You used to see a lot of people gather in the parking lot after hours, selling drugs, breaking into cars, blasting music,” said property manager Carlos Cabello.

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Along with traditional security, the robotic dog is equipped with cameras, sensors, and real-time monitoring.

“We are the first technology that can stop a crime before it happens,” said Bryan Dinner, founder and CEO of Undaunted.

Despite its autonomous appearance, the machine is not acting alone.

“There is a person on the other side of every robot that is speaking and having a conversation,” Dinner said. “That person can talk directly to anyone on the property.”

He says the technology allows teams to monitor situations and de-escalate safely.

“We can see everything happening, and then when we go to de-escalate a situation, nobody’s in harm’s way.”

Management says they’re already seeing results.

“Right now, we’re currently occupied at 99.5%, which is a great number. We only have one apartment available, and that has been steady,” Cabello said.

Tenants say they feel the difference.

“I feel safer. I don’t hear any gunshots. I don’t hear any screaming, any fighting,” said resident, Zagone Jacob.

The company behind the robotic dogs says they are now working with Atlanta police and DeKalb County to help both departments fight crime, with plans to expand across the state and the country.

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