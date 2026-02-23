Atlanta company fetches nearly $1 million investment to grow pack of robotic security dogs

ATLANTA — A fundraising effort is underway for an Atlanta company working to protect communities using robotic security.

Undaunted announced on Friday that it had raised $950,000 to further their “mission of making communities safer so people can thrive.”

Investors named by Undaunted included Atlanta Ventures, Flock Safety, South Downtown, Perennial Properties, Jamestown and Balfour Residential.

Citing their support, Undaunted said they “will expand deployments, grow our operations and continue improving the systems behind our robotic patrols.”

In a formal release published on Monday, Undaunted said it has deployed its robotic security across dozens of properties in Atlanta, now five times more than any other robotic security company.

Undaunted said the $950,000 investment they received will fuel their growth and provide law enforcement officers with better intelligence of a situation, allowing them to respond more effectively and safely.

“Property owners have spent years investing in guards and cameras that only document crime after it occurs,” Bryan Dinner, founder and CEO of Undaunted, said in a statement. “In our first year alone, we proved that pairing AI cameras and human-controlled robots can prevent crime in real time at half the cost. This funding will enable us to bring our proactive robotic security to more neighborhoods and properties, so that residents and businesses can thrive.”

