Robbery suspect steals nearly $3,500 from Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are searching for a suspect seen on camera stealing thousands of dollars from a northwest Atlanta gas station yesterday morning.

On Wednesday, just before 7:30 a.m., Atlanta officers were called to the Shell gas station on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW regarding a robbery.

When officers arrived, an employee told police a man walked into the store, pointed a gun and demanded money. The employee told police the suspect stole around $3,500 in cash before walking out. The suspect was last seen going southbound on Lindsay Street NW.

APD said the suspect walks with a slight limp. He wore a black jacket, pants, shoes, and a black ski mask.

Tipsters can give information anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submitting a tip online, or texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). You do not have to give any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

