Road rage ends with armed robbery, APD needs help identifying suspects

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a victim after a road rage crash.
The robbery happened on Nov. 27, 2025 along the 900 block Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in northwest Atlanta.
Investigators said there was a crash that escalated into a road rage incident.
In the video that APD shared with Channel 2 Action News, police say three suspects approached the victim and one of the suspects had a gun. The suspect then demanded items from the victim.
Police did not list what items were stolen.
Investigators are asking for anyone with information on the suspect seen in the shared video to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.
You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of a suspect.
