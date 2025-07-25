Ring camera captures moments shots rang out at cookout, killing 1 and injuring 5 more

ATLANTA — The moment shots rang out at a cookout in Atlanta on Thursday night was captured on a Ring camera by a neighbor across from the park.

We first told you about this deadly shooting that took a teenager’s life and injured five others as breaking news during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was outside Grady Memorial Hospital on Friday, where at least one victim was still in critical condition.

Witnesses say they heard dozens of shots fired Empire Park on Oak Drive. In surveillance video shared with Channel 2 Action News, you can hear the shots.

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis says he is fed up with the violence in the district he represents.

“As a person who grew up in this park, I know a couple of things have happened over here," Lewis said.

He says a 60-year-old woman who has lived in the community for more than 40 years called him after she called 911 when she heard the shots.

She was too afraid of retaliation to speak with Fernandes on camera, but she showed her a hole in the front window and where the bullet went through her living room wall and into the kitchen wall.

“She’s three generations in this community. We gotta make her feel safe, she’s talking about selling her house,” Lewis said.

Police say they’re still searching for the suspects who opened fire on several families.

Lewis wants an earlier closing time for Empire Park than the current 11 p.m.

