Dozens of residents without water after 6-inch water main breaks, flooding street

ATLANTA - Neighbors are without water after a 6-inch water main broke, flooding a street. Now, some can't get home or leave.
Crews shut off the broken water main Sunday afternoon, but they still have to fix the pipe on Loring Drive in northwest Atlanta that burst.
"My house is the one that's lost access, so I can't get back to the house at all," said Hasani McHoney. "All the water upstairs is off because the pressure is not good enough to make it upstairs, ya know."
John Olsen has lived in the area for 14 years and said the neighborhood has never had this issue before.
"My wife drove by here earlier, and she said water crews were walking on the street and you could see the asphalt moving beneath their feet, so I suspected it was bad, and it looks pretty bad," he said.
