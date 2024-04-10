Residents of southwest Atlanta senior living complex frustrated elevator has been broken for weeks

ATLANTA — Some people at a senior living community say they’re stuck after the elevators there stopped working nearly five weeks ago.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the Betmar Village Senior Living complex in Southwest Atlanta Wednesday where some residents said they’re scared to even attempt to take the stairs.

Some of the residents, many with mobility issues, told Washington they’re essentially stranded.

For Diane Harden, the stairs aren’t even an option.

She struggles with balance and mobility and says the elevator inside Betmar Village was the only way she could get outside.

“It’s been out too long,” Harden said.

This week, Washington walked around the building and recorded videos of the elevator on her cell phone where you can see a sign clearly stating the elevator is out of order.

Washington called the management company that owns Betmar Village and was directed to their corporate offices.

A few hours later, Beverly Burks, Regional Director with National Church Residences returned her call.

“We are working with our vendor to resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” Burks said.

Burks said the elevator vendor is dealing with delays and getting the right parts for the elevator.

“Can you give me any date right now?” Washington asked.

“We can’t because that is dependent on our vendor and our vendor is working as quickly as possible,” Burks said.

Burks said the company is “making sure we have a list of those who are, have mobility challenges to make sure we keep up with that and make sure, in case of an emergency, we do the necessary assistance for them as well.”

“It’s dangerous. I didn’t go downstairs because I was afraid I would go down there and fall and break my neck,” Harden said.

Burks said the staff on-site are helping the people who have mobility challenges to make it out of their apartments safely as work on the elevators continues.

