Former President Donald Trump visits Chick-fil-A during fundraising stop in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is in Atlanta for a fundraising stop as part of his run to become president once again and stopped at an Atlanta Chick-fil-A, surprising customers inside.
Trump arrived in Atlanta around 11 a.m. and is expected to attend a fundraising luncheon.
Fernandes asked Trump about his stance on abortion, a big issue that will be at the center of the presidential race.
While there, Fernandes asked Trump about his stance on abortion, a big issue that will be at the center of the presidential race.
Trump said it should be left up to the states.
“Everything we’re doing now is states, it’s states rights and what we wanted to do is get it back to the states,” Trump said. “For 53 years, it’s been a fight, and now the states are handling it.”
Trump also said he’s done more for the people of Atlanta than any other president and is polling very well in the state.
