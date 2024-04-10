Gwinnett driver claims they had the yellow light. Surveillance video shows otherwise

DULUTH, Ga. — A driver told police that the light was yellow but after rolling back footage, they may have to start doing a double take.

Recently, the Duluth Police Department Traffic Unit was called to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Howell Ferry Road.

A driver was caught on camera slamming into another vehicle causing a T-bone crash.

Police said the driver claimed they had the light, but Duluth Real Time Crime Center footage revealed the truth.

The driver ran the red light. Officers said, no significant injuries were reported.

The driver’s age and identity were not revealed.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia averages 25 fatalities annually in Red Light Running (RLR) crashes, with more than 3,800 injuries in 5,200 crashes. The most severe crashes at intersections are angle or side impact.

