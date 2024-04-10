Teacher accused of slapping, pinning 2-year-old to ground at Cherokee County daycare

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A woman who was hired to care for children is accused of abusing a 2-year-old child, while she was a teacher at a daycare.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say the crimes happened at the Sunshine House of Woodstock, in Cherokee County.

According to the affidavit, security cameras captured Ashley Marie O’Connor dragging the victim across a floor, slapping and shaking him, pinning him to the ground multiple times and attempting to suffocate him with a blanket.

TRENDING STORIES:

O’Connor is charged with child cruelty and aggravated assault strangulation. She was arrested and is now out on bond.

A spokesperson for Sunshine House released this statement regarding the incident:

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of all children in our care. We cannot stress enough how seriously we take this incident.

During routine monitoring of security camera footage on March 14, 2024, we discovered an incident that had occurred the day prior involving a teacher at our school on Wiley Bridge Road in Woodstock, GA. We immediately notified the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, Bright from the Start, and the parents of the child involved in the incident, in accordance with all state licensing regulations and company procedures.

All state and company hiring policies were followed prior to hiring this individual. As a state-licensed and regulated childcare provider, this process includes a comprehensive criminal background check that includes both in-state and national fingerprint-based criminal history and a child abuse and neglect registry check. Unfortunately, we cannot comment further due to the ongoing investigation” said Megan Singleton, a company spokesperson.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman with Alzheimer’s was in bed moments before tree crashed into her DeKalb bedroom The woman and her caregiver were unharmed but the home and their car were majorly damaged.

©2023 Cox Media Group