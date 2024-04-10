Man was ‘dodging bullets’ moments before Gwinnett hit-and-run driver jumped out of moving car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are searching for a road rage shooter who may have also committed a hit-and-run moments before leaping out of his car.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson sat down with the man who says he was the one being shot at.

Jalil Ali says someone backed into his car and drove off. When he tried getting the other driver to pull over, gunfire erupted.

“Next thing you know, I was dodging bullets, man,” Ali explained. “I couldn’t believe it. All of that out of nowhere.”

After the shooting, traffic cameras caught the moment the suspect, who has not been identified, jumped out of the moving car.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

