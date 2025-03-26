Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tells UK reporter to ‘go back your country’ over Signal-gate question

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told a British reporter to “go back your country” when she asked her about what has become known as “Signal-gate.”

The Atlantic reported that one of its staff was included on a text chain with Trump administration officials that included potentially classified information. As Sky News reporter Martha Kelner was trying to ask Greene a question about the situation during a media huddle Wednesday, Greene cut her off and asked her, “What country are you from?”

“OK, we don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don’t you go back to your country? We have a major migrant problem, and you know, you should care about your own borders,” Greene told Kelner.

As Kelner kept trying to ask her questions, Greene continued to interrupt her.

“Let me tell you something. Do you care about people from your country? What about all the women that are raped by migrants? Do you care?” Greene said to Kelner. “Do you care? OK, you’re done.”

Greene then went on to another journalist, pointing out that he was “an American journalist.” That reporter then asked Greene the same question Kelner was trying to ask.

“I’d like to hear your answer to what she’s asked,” the reporter told Greene.

“I’m not answering her question because I don’t care about her network,” Greene said.

Greene then shifted to berating the Biden administration, saying it “ripped our borders open to terrorist cartels, child sex trafficking, human trafficking and drug trafficking across our borders for four years.”

She then went on to say that the Trump administration was doing a great job, and she stood by the administration’s statements about Signal-gate.

This is not the first time Greene has berated a foreign reporter.

In July, Greene got into a heated discussion with a reporter from the Times of London when she asked Greene about then-VP candidate JD Vance’s changing view on Trump.

“No, no, no, no, no. Let’s talk about people like you that demonize people like me, President Trump. You know, I have some of the highest amount of death threats because of people like you,” Greene said. “Because you chose to take only certain words from people and then that’s what you want to report. Shame on you.”

Crawford went to respond, and Greene continued to cut her off.

"You're the problem," Greene said. "You're ridiculous."





