Renovated Delta Flight Museum reopens featuring mural designed by SCAD student

ATLANTA — The newly renovated Delta Flight Museum that sits next to Atlanta’s airport features a new mural.

The mural’s designer attends art school in Midtown Atlanta at the Savannah College of Art and Design.

Jennifer Wee is a true lover of fine art.

“When I see this mural, it really makes me happy!” she told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

And it should make her happy - it was designed by her.

She’s a fine arts student at SCAD.

She designed the huge mural titled “Keep Climbing” to celebrate the airline’s 100th anniversary.

The mural features the people who built the jets, pilot the jets, travel in the jets, and the professionals who take care of those who travel in the jets.

The mural is certainly worth a photo, which is not easy given that the letters that spell Delta are 13 feet high and the entire mural is 99 feet wide.

Wee devised a way to get that perfect picture with the aid of special tickets that you receive when you enter.

If you hold the image on the back of the tickets up into your camera’s view, they fill in areas that are difficult to see when you’re in front of it and you get a perfect shot of the mural.

Wee said she wanted to tell the story of an airline reaching new heights.

“I can’t even believe this is a reality. It’s a great honor for me,” she said.

The museum reopened to visitors this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group