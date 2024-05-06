Religious leaders across metro Atlanta endorse Fani Willis’ reelection run

ATLANTA — A coalition of Black clergy is fully endorsing the reelection campaign of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

This comes after a controversial court hearing over her involvement with a coworker.

Willis stood on the steps of Big Bethel AME Church on Auburn Avenue Monday morning and accepted the endorsement of several leaders of several churches around metro Atlanta.

All the pastors and bishops gathered to endorse Willis’ reelection campaign.

While they talked about the trial against former President Donald Trump, they also pointed to Willis’ office going after gangs and working down a pandemic backlog of some 18,000 cases.

“There ain’t no one above the law either. So I don’t care how rich you are. I don’t care how powerful you think you are. Who your daddy is. What your political party might be. How much you think you got and how evil your supporters are. I don’t care how many times they threaten me. I will gladly leave this place knowing I did God’s work,” Willis said.

Willis said she may not honor a state Senate committee subpoena to testify about the Trump case and her relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

