Redevelopment of massive Buckhead office park will include new medical center, mixed-use concept

A huge property in the heart of Buckhead is about to get a major makeover. It will also be home to a new medical center.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach detailed the plans to transform Piedmont Center.

Many who may pass it every day on busy Piedmont Road may not take much notice of the 14 large buildings in the heart of Buckhead between Lenox and Roswell.

Piedmont Center also includes 6,000 parking spaces and a total of 2.2 million square feet of space.

CP Group bought the property last year and just unveiled a master plan to reimagine the entire campus.

“When we looked at it, thought this a great canvas to take this office park that was built several decades ago and give it sort of the treatment it needs to usher it into the new era of office buildings.” said Chris Eachus, CP Group co-owner.

The company wants to make the property more attractive and bring more amenities and mixed-use for what companies and employees are looking for today.

They plan to bring luxury retail, dining and entertainment, with a new frontage and a restaurant corridor along Piedmont Road, making it walkable and inviting.

And just announced this week, CP Group will also convert a large part of Piedmont Center, four buildings on the southern end of the complex into Buckhead Medical Center.

They’ll include amenity-rich medical offices, accessible to physicians and practices among the major healthcare systems in town, providing outpatient services that don’t need to be on a hospital campus.

“It could be radiology, it could be pediatrician, it could be dermatology, could be a whole host of mental health services,” Eachus said.

They’ll begin construction this year on new entrance and center roadway, drop-off area, and building amenities for patients, staff and doctors, with the medical center fully open some time in 2027.

The rest of the transformation at Piedmont Center will take place over the next couple years.

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