Red Cross Atlanta volunteers heading to disaster zones after deadly Kentucky, Missouri storms

ATLANTA — Volunteers from the American Red Cross are heading out from Atlanta to help those affected by severe storms in the central United States.

The storms hit Kentucky and Missouri and other areas in the region on Saturday, killing more than 20 people.

Now, volunteers from Atlanta are going to those disaster areas, either flying or driving, to provide supplies and relief.

“We actually provide shelter, we will provide three meals a day on a 24 hour basis,” Marzetta Davis, American Red Cross Atlanta, told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

Davis has volunteered to help after many weather disasters, and she knows this one, which caused more than two dozen deaths in Kentucky and Missouri, will be especially challenging.

“Kentucky has been very hard hit,” Davis said.

Davis told Channel 2 Action News that she’ll be among those supervising relief efforts in the St. Louis area, where a massive tornado damaged or destroyed 5,000 buildings.

“Once we get them into a recovery type period, then we will do some financial assistance. We may also place them in an ARBNB, or hotel if they are able to go back to their home,” Davis said.

American Red Cross’s Suzanne Lawler said the organization is going into the disaster zones to provide meals and somewhere to stay, as well as counseling, if needed.

“We have tractor trailer trucks full of relief supplies going into these area, we have emergency response vehicles going into those area,” Lawler said. “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers, but especially our hearts are going out to the people in Kentucky and Missouri.”

The American Red Cross encourages volunteers and donations, saying 90% of donations collected go directly to those they serve.

