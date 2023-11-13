Razor-thin races led Fulton County officials to hold recount of ballots from last week’s election

ATLANTA — Fulton County elections workers have completed a countywide recount of last Tuesday’s vote.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot learned Monday that county officials decided on their own to do this recount because some races were so close, that some candidates were separated by less than 20 votes.

College Park City Councilwoman-elect Jamelle McKenzie won her race -- but just barely.

“12 votes,” she told Elliot is what she won the race by.

So McKenzie, along with other candidates and observers gathered inside the Fulton County elections hub to watch a countywide recount to make sure those narrow margins are still narrow.

“Why are you here today?” Elliot asked McKenzie.

“Just to make sure that those 12 votes are still those 12 votes,” McKenzie said.

Helen Willis won her East Point council race with 58% of the vote, but she decided to go watch the recount on Monday as well.

“I’m just here to make sure that the count is transparent and that my 58% is still 58%,” Willis said.

There were so many close races in Fulton County along with some minor issues like confusion over a redistricting map, that elections board chair Patrise Perkins-Hooker and the rest of the board decided it would be best for everyone if they did a full recount.

“No, the state didn’t ask us, and neither did any candidate ask us. We did this on our own because as I told you at the beginning, if there’s a problem, we’re going to look at it, review the process, and make certain we got this right,” Perkins-Hooker said.

McKenzie said she trusts the system and appreciates the transparency, but still wanted to be there to watch.

“Fingers crossed all afternoon?” Elliot asked McKenzie.

“Yes sir,” McKenzie said.

