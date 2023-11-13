2 men, including 28-year-old, killed in separate crashes in Athens over the weekend

ATHENS, Ga. — Two people were killed in separate traffic accidents in Athens over the weekend.

Police said the first crash happened Nov. 10 around 12:40 a.m. on the GA 10 Outer Loop near Chase Street.

Investigators said 43-year-old Michael Sorrells, of Hull, was traveling west when he ran into man walking on the highway. The victim has been identified as 59-year-old John Clark, of Athens. No charges are currently pending against Sorrells. The investigation into that crash is ongoing.

On Saturday at around 12:30 pm., a Toyota Camry that was eastbound on Buddy Christian Way left the roadway when the driver lost control, crossed the center line and left the road. The driver was rushed to the hospital, where he died. He’s been identified as 28-year-old Kenry Monterola.

That crash is also still under investigation.

Monterola’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with his funeral expenses. You can donate HERE.

