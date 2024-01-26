Rare books, historical documents, original copies of Shakespeare plays up for auction in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Several rare books, historical documents, original copies of works by William Shakespeare and more are going up for auction in Atlanta next month.

A three-day auction from Feb. 7-9 will feature 900 lots from the estate of late attorney Fred Bentley Sr.

According to Bentley Law, Bentley Sr. passed away in 2019. He previously served as a state representative and a state senator.

Ahlers & Ogletree Auction House say he spent his life as an avid reader and collector and gathered countless rare items.

The star item up for auction is a Second Folio edition of “Mr. William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies,” which was printed in London in 1632. It also features John Milton’s first appearance in print, albeit anonymously. It is expected to be auctioned for between $200,000 and $250,000.

A separate lot includes a copy of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which came from another Second Folio edition of “Mr. William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies” from 1632.

The auction also features letters signed by George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln.

Also on the auction table are first editions of Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” They are estimated to be auctioned for between $5,000 and $7,000 and $2,000 and $3,000, respectively.

Other items up for auction include:

Copperplate engraving on paper broadside of Declaration of Independence from 1818 (estimated between $10,000 and $20,000)

First edition copy of Benjamin Franklin’s “Political, Miscellaneous ad Philiosophical Pieces” published in 1779, which is the only edition of his writings published during his lifetime (estimated between $2,000 and $4,000)

Copy of Francesco Petrarcha’s “Sonetti e Canzoni” from 1514 with a hand-painted, highly decorated cover (estimated $4,000 and $6,000)

Two-volume, first edition set of “Letters and Notes on the Manners, Customs, and Condition of the North American Indians” by George Catlin from 1841 (estimated between $2,000 and $4,000)

Early example of political cartoons from a January 1788 issue of the Massachusetts Sentinel (estimated between $2,000 and $3,000)

Handwritten letter from Samuel Clemens, also known as Mark Twain, possibly related to his daughter’s death (estimated between $1,500 and $3,000)

Original illustration for “Oliver Twist,” which was drawn in 1887 (estimated between $2,500 and $4,500)

Five-volume set of Thomas Aquinas’ “Summa Totius Theologiae,” printed in 1956 (estimated between $2,500 and $4,500)

The auction will be divided into three parts.

The first on Feb. 7 will include Charles Dickens, William Shakespeare and early documents.

The second on Feb. 8 will include historical books and documents from the Revolutionary War through the 19th century.

The last portion on Feb. 9 will feature literature and poetry from Mark Twain and more.

















