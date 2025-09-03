Rapper Lil Jon competes in bodybuilding event

VENICE, CA — Atlanta rapper/producer Lil Jon competed in the Muscle Beach Championships on Labor Day, placing third in the men’s physique competition.

The Grammy-winning artist showcased the work he has put in at the gym and his diet. He also performed at the event.

“I’m winning just by being here and, you know, changing my lifestyle mentally and physically,” he said to CNN affiliate KABC. “One of the things I hope is that I can be an inspiration to so many people that say, ‘I don’t have time. I can’t do it.’ If I can do it, then you can do it too.”

The long-standing event took place in Venice, California, drawing crowds and competitors from around the world.

Amateur participants competed in categories such as bodybuilding, figure, physique and wellness.

