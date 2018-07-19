Rapper Killer Mike to host free haircut events for Atlanta students

ATLANTA - Killer Mike is making sure Atlanta kids kill the haircut game.
The Atlanta rapper is helping kids in the community get ready for the new school year with a series of free haircut events.
Fresh cuts will be given at the rapper’s S.W.A.G. Shop locations at 365 Edgewood Ave. and 3461 Roosevelt Highway. The event is open to all children ages 5-17.
Representatives say that participating barbers will be compensated and refreshments will be provided.
The back-to-school event will be held Saturday, July 28 at the Edgewood location and Saturday, Aug. 4 at the Roosevelt Hwy location.
