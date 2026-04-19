Ramp closures coming to I-75, I-85 as GDOT upgrades lighting

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation is closing some lanes on Interstates 75 and 85, “The Downtown Connector.”

Officials said the overpass tunnels in Fulton County form the downtown connector will be getting some tunnel lighting upgrades, causing the temporary closures.

GDOT will install energy efficient LED lights and repair or replace lighting at 14 locations in the metro Atlanta area, including:

Connector at Capital Avenue/SR 154/Memorial Drive Overpass Tunnel

Connector at Ralph McGill Boulevard at Baker Street Overpass Tunnel

I-85 from I-75 to Lenox Road

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The work will run from different times, based on location.

GDOT said this is the schedule, which began on April 17:

Memorial Drive and Capitol Avenue Tunnels

Each weekend night beginning Friday, April 17, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following mornings for work at SR154/Memorial Drive and Capitol Avenue overpass tunnel –

“Rolling” lane closures will be installed on I-75/I-85 Connector northbound and southbound under the Memorial/Capitol Avenue overpass

I-75 from I-85 to Memorial Drive Tunnels

9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19

On Saturday, Techwood Street will be closed between Fowler Street and 14th Street.

On Sunday, Williams Street will be closed to traffic between 16th Street and 14th Street

Roadside signage will direct drivers to the detour routes.

I-75 Clayton, Fulton Tunnels

9 p.m. on Friday, April 17 until 6 p.m. on Sunday:

One lane closed on I-75/I-85 northbound and southbound between Cleveland Avenue (exit 241) and US 19/ US 41/ Central Avenue/Porsche Avenue (exit 239)

“Rolling” lane closures will be installed on I-75 northbound and southbound between the I-75/I-85 Connector interchange and Cumberland Boulevard (exit 238). As crews complete work replacing light poles, the closers will “roll” to the next location.

GDOT said the work is part of a $30 million investment spread across 14 projects to replace and upgrade overpass lighting ahead of the summer’s FIFA World Cup events.

The department expects all of the work to be finished in May.

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