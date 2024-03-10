Rainbow book bus brings ‘banned’ books to Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community

ATLANTA — The Rainbow Book Bus made a stop in northeast Atlanta on Sunday.

The bus travels around the country giving away books that have been banned in schools.

While visiting Dad’s Garage, organizer Adam Powell said it’s important that LGBTQ+ youth have access to books that are inclusive.

“It’s interesting because so many of these banned or challenged books talk about love and acceptance and kindness and finding yourself, exploring. And I think people find that scary,” Powell said.

The visit was in celebration of RuPaul Day in Atlanta.

