Rain with potential for strong to severe storms later this week

ATLANTA — We could see strong to severe storms later this week.

Severe Weather Team 2 says they could move through North Georgia late Wednesday, into early Thursday morning.

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“The beneficial rainfall spreads across the metro area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. With the drought conditions, we will certainly benefit from some downpours,” Severe Weather Team Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Nitz said there is the potential for some embedded strong to severe storms with the rainfall.

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The northwest part of the Channel 2 viewing area is at greatest risk for those storms.

We’ll be tracking the potential for storms LIVE throughout the next few days on Channel 2 Action News.

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