Protesters who block roads could face harsher punishments if new bill becomes law

ATLANTA — State Sen. Carden Summers has introduced a bill that would increase punishments for protesters who block Georgia roads, bridges or sidewalks.

The legislation would elevate the offense to a misdemeanor of a high and aggravated nature.

The bill has already passed the Georgia Senate and is currently under review by a House committee. This legislative effort follows past demonstrations where protesters stopped traffic on major interstates, including the Downtown Connector in Atlanta.

Individuals convicted under this law could face up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Currently, many of these actions result in simple misdemeanor charges.

Sen. Summers (R-Cordele) introduced the measure to address concerns about public safety and traffic flow. He emphasized that the bill is not intended to stop legal demonstrations.

“You know, we don’t mind you protesting,” Summers told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot. “You just can’t do it in the roads, streets, bridges, block an airport, interstates, any of that type of thing. You cannot do that.”

Summers stated that his primary focus is on ensuring that essential services and commuters are not delayed by road closures.

“And all we’re trying to do is keep people from being, you know, mothers getting to school, fire trucks, ambulances, anything in general,” Summers said. “I mean, just travelers in general.”

The bill faced opposition from the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia during a House committee meeting on Wednesday. Sarah Hunt Blackwell, a representative for the ACLU of Georgia, argued that the measure could impact constitutional rights.

“And a lot of times with that protest look like, looks like, is being on sidewalks, being on streets and sometimes being on the highway,” Blackwell said. “And this spontaneous demonstration is protected by the First Amendment.”

Critics of the bill have expressed concern that the stiffer penalties could discourage people from exercising their right to free speech.

A House committee was scheduled to vote on the bill on Wednesday, but a procedural issue delayed the action.

