Prosecutors claim Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out’s bank records show payments tied to sex trafficking

ATLANTA — New financial evidence is emerging in the ongoing sex trafficking trial involving Atlanta rapper “Ca$h Out,” whose legal name is John Gibson.

Prosecutors revealed bank records in court Monday that they say help uncover how Gibson, along with his mother, Linda Smith, and cousin Tyrone Taylor, allegedly operated a sex trafficking enterprise.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln learned during testimony on Monday that a law enforcement investigator pointed jurors to a series of financial transactions that he said raised red flags, particularly large, back-to-back cash deposits and payments linked to the now-defunct adult website, Backpage.com.

“What were those deposit amounts?” prosecutors asked the investigator.

“$500, $500, $900, $600, $600,” the investigator read aloud.

Prosecutors said the money trail is part of a broader picture showing how the group profited from prostitution.

In one bank record presented to jurors, a Cash App account under the name “Linda Smith” was tied to the display name “Mama Cash.”

The investigator testified that the financial records were connected to at least four bank accounts and spanned nearly a decade, from 2013 to 2022.

Among the findings: rent payments were allegedly made to properties where some of the alleged trafficking was said to have occurred.

Over the past five weeks, jurors have also heard emotional testimony from alleged victims, describing how they were forced into sex work under threats, manipulation and violence.

The defense has pushed back against the evidence, questioning the legitimacy of the financial documents and arguing that they amount to hearsay rather than conclusive proof.

“These are simply allegations, not final judgments,” defense attorney Careton Matthew argued, objecting to the inclusion of the records during testimony.

