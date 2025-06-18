Defense tries to dent witness credibility in Ca$h Out’s RICO trial

ATLANTA — In a Fulton County courtroom Wednesday, the defense attempted to call into question the credibility of a state’s witness in the Ca$h Out RICO trial.

“You charged $140 an hour, correct?” defense attorney Careton Matthews asked during cross-examination.

“Yes,” the witness said.

“ And that was an amount you came up with, correct?” Matthews said.

“Yes,” the witness said.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes reported this line of questioning was part of the defense attorney’s cross examination.

The witness’s name is being withheld and image isn’t being shown.

Her testimony didn’t start off admitting to prostitution. She initially told the jury she didn’t start until she met Atlanta rapper Ca$hout, whose real name is John Gibson.

“You advertised yourself as an escort on a social website, correct?” Matthews asked.

“I don’t remember, I don’t remember the website,” the witness said.

“Do you remember advertising yourself?” Matthews said.

“I don’t remember,” the witness said.

A few minutes later, Matthews showed the witness some evidence, and she then admitted she was just trying to make some money.

But she said she ended up getting forced to do sex acts, was held hostage at locations and she says she never got paid.

The defense said she’s not a credible witness, and their client didn’t force anyone to do anything.

“And you advertised yourself on Backpage, correct?” Matthews asked.

“If that’s what I said” the witness said.

“And you advertised yourself in December of 2013 on Backpage, correct?” Matthews asked.

“Yes,” the witness said.

Ca$h Out, his mother and three other defendants are accused of using the rapper’s record company to lure in women for sex trafficking. The rapper and his defense attorney say that’s not true.

The trial continues Thursday.

