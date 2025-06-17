Prostitution sting video played during Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out trial in RICO sex trafficking case

ATLANTA — Testimony in a Fulton County courtroom Tuesday shed new light on sex trafficking allegations involving Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out, whose real name is John Michael Gibson.

Investigators say one woman, who was apprehended during a 2021 undercover sting, told them Gibson acted as her pimp—setting prices, instructing her how much to charge and even posting ads for her services online.

The woman, identified as both a co-defendant and an alleged victim in the case, told investigators she was forced into prostitution by Gibson at times.

Undercover surveillance video played during the hearing showed the woman interacting with law enforcement, who were posing as clients.

In one clip, after negotiating terms and accepting money from an undercover officer, she is arrested.

Another moment revealed the severity of her claims.

“A John wanted to pay $500 to have sex with her twice. Ultimately she didn’t want to do it, and Mr. Gibson ran her over with a car,” one investigator testified.

The court prohibited the recording of her face and that of the investigators to protect their identities.

“She told me she didn’t get any of the money that was made during her prostitution acts. Mr. Gibson took everything from her,” another investigator said, adding that the woman was “extremely cooperative.”

The 43-page RICO indictment outlines how Gibson and his co-defendants allegedly used their record label to lure women into prostitution.

Among the accused is Gibson’s mother, Lisa Smith, known publicly as “Mama Ca$h,” who faces charges of pandering and participating in prostitution.

The defense maintains that Gibson did not force anyone into prostitution and has denied all allegations. The case is ongoing.

