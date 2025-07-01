Ca$h Out trial: Woman testifies she was forced into prostitution by Atlanta rapper, his cousin

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman testified Tuesday at the Fulton County Courthouse that she was forced into prostitution and sexually assaulted by Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out and his cousin, Tyrone Taylor.

Channel 2 Action News Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln was at the courthouse when the emotional testimony unfolded.

The woman, a recovering drug addict who was homeless at the time of the alleged incident in 2019, said she initially approached Taylor, Ca$h Out’s cousin, while panhandling near the airport, hoping to earn enough money for a bus ticket.

Instead, she said she was lured to the Airway Motel on Fulton Industrial Boulevard, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

“For two hours I was repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped,” the woman told the court, adding that Taylor was armed with a gun during the attack.

She said the two men held her in the motel room for two days. During her testimony, she described in disturbing detail how Taylor brought her to the motel, ordered her to shower while he washed her genitals, and then directed her to solicit sex on the roadside.

“He wanted me to walk up the road all morning, and if someone stopped—$40 for oral sex and $100 for intercourse,” she testified.

The woman said Ca$h Out, whose legal name is John Gibson, later arrived at the motel and joined in the sexual assault. At one point, she recalled, “My body was in so much pain.”

During cross-examination, Gibson’s defense team attempted to discredit the woman by citing her past criminal history and drug use. The defense questioned why she did not flee when she was sent out of the room to solicit sex.

“Did you go to the cashier and say, ‘Hey, I was brutally raped by two guys at the Airway Hotel, I’ve got his phone, can you help me?’” defense attorney Careton Matthew asked.

“Just because I was out of the room doesn’t mean I was out of their control,” she responded.

The woman further testified that Taylor expressed intentions to “put her to work” as one of several women he was allegedly trafficking, referring to her in degrading terms.

Both defendants reportedly showed no emotion during her testimony.

Gibson, Taylor and his mother Lisa Smith, also known as “Mama Cash” are facing RICO charges of rape, sex trafficking, and luring women into prostitution. The group was indicted in 2022 after a lengthy investigation.

The trial is ongoing.

