Procrastinating your Spring Break plans? Experts say it might pay off

ATLANTA — Spring Break is right around the corner and if you haven’t made plans, procrastination may play in your favor.

Travel experts told Channel 2′s Lori Wilson they’re seeing out of the ordinary, last minute deals on flights.

“I’m seeing some really interestingly low airfare,” Melanie Fish with Expedia said.

Fish says she is seeing some flights for up to 40% lower than usual for the month of March to destinations anywhere from Honolulu and Puerto Rico.

She says she’s seeing especially big savings out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“Atlanta to Orlando, Orlando being a top Spring Break destination, [is] 70% lower than typical,” Fish said.

Bundling your flight and hotel, Fish says, could save you more than 30% on your trip.

But the catch is, you have to be flexible with your dates to score the best savings.

“Thursday flights, on average, are about 17% cheaper than flying on peak days of the week,” Fish described.

Prices typically dip in the last week of April.

But if prices still aren’t where you want them to be, you can always consider a road trip to any of Georgia’s state parks.

