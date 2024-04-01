Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion ahead of Monday night’s drawing

ATLANTA — No, it’s not an April Fool’s Day joke – the Powerball Jackpot is now $1 billion.

The Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that if you win the massive jackpot and take the cash prize, you would officially be $438 million richer.

Monday’s jackpot is the biggest so far this year. The last time someone won, was Jan. 1, which was an $842.4 million prize.

Here is a list of the top 10 Powerball jackpots of all time:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $935 Million (est.) – March 30, 2024 $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

