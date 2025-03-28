Possible severe storms could round out our weekend

ATLANTA — The weekend is going to start out dry and warm, but it will end with some rain and storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says Sunday will start out with some periods of showers and a few thunderstorms. That rain will move out, but another round will move in Sunday night.

“Sunday night into Monday, a line of strong and potentially severe storms will be moving in,” Nitz said.

Nitz said the greatest risk for severe weather will be towards the North and West early Monday.

“These will weaken but not completely fall apart as they move in. So, parts of northwest and west Georgia has the risk of severe storms, hail and can’t rule out a brief tornado,” Nitz said.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be finetuning the forecast throughout the weekend on Channel 2 Action News.

