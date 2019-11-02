Porch pirate dressed as pizza deliveryman caught on camera stealing packages

ATLANTA - A fake pizza deliveryman is stealing packages from victims across several Atlanta neighborhoods.
Several home surveillance cameras have caught the man in the act, taking a package off a porch and then putting it in an insulated pizza bag.
“I was on there and I saw this pizza guy come up, and I was like, ‘Oh, wow! Did someone just really steal my packages? Yup,’” one homeowner told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson.
The victims admit the guy is clever.
