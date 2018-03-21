Popular sandwich chain restaurant fails health inspection

ATLANTA - A franchise sandwich shop in Atlantic Station has failed a health inspection.
Which Wich on 18th Street got a score of 66 on March 20.
Violations included pink-like substance on the interior of the ice dispenser, a fly sticky trap stored overhead of the vegetable prep sink and cold food not held cold enough.
Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge talked to a visitor from England who said it’s not good to get a failing score but says she evaluates on what the criteria is for failing.
Sbarge went to the Which Wich at Atlantic Station to ask about the violations.
RELATED STORIES:
A worker told her the manager was not there and would call. Sbarge has not yet heard from the management.
On its previous health inspection last August, the restaurant got a 78, which is a “C.”
Jermaine Eady told Sbarge when he goes into an establishment the first thing he looks for is the inspection score. Eady says if the score is below 80 he doesn’t eat there.
He would have had no way to know the score at the Which Wich because it wasn’t posted. The Fulton County health inspector took points off for that violation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}